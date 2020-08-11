Dana Point

Dolphin Stampede Greets Southern California Whale Watchers

A dolphin pod caught stampeding in waters near Laguna Beach made news around the world last year.

By Associated Press

Stacie Fox/DolphinSafari.com

Some 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point.

The minutes-long video captured by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching Safari shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters, wowing those aboard the boat.

Dolphins move fastest while porpoising out of the water since there is less resistance in air than in water, the OC Register reported. It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede.

Stacie Fox/DolphinSafari.com

“It's thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator such as orcas, racing to catch a food source, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins,” the charter company said in a statement.

Stacie Fox/DolphinSafari.com

Dolphin sightings off the Orange County coastline are not uncommon. A dolphin pod caught stampeding in waters near Laguna Beach made news around the world last year.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood 2 hours ago

Drive-Up Clinic Will Offer Childhood Vaccines Required for School Registration

Pursuit 2 hours ago

Pursuit Ends When Robbery Suspects Ditch SUV

Southern California is home to nearly 450,000 common dolphins, the species captured on video Sunday, the charter company said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dana Point
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us