Dana Point Ralphs shopper brings home the bacon with $44 million Powerball jackpot ticket

Attention Ralphs shoppers, one of you hit the $44 million Powerball jackpot.

The lucky ticket matching all six numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing was purchased at the supermarket on Golden Lantern in the seaside Orange County community.

Monday's numbers were 1, 2, 15, 23, 28, and the Powerball was 10. The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The lucky lottery player has the option of receiving the $44 million jackpot in 30 installments or a $21.9 million lump sum payment before federal taxes. The winner has a year to claim the prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be $20 million.

August has been a lucrative month for lottery players in Orange County. In addition to Monday's jackpot winner, a ticket sold in Friday's Mega Millions drawing at Pavilions Place in Newport more than $1 million. The ticket matched five numbers, only missing the Mega.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 22, 38, 48, 51, 61, and Mega number 5. T