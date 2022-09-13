San Pedro

DA's Office Asks for Further Investigation into Deadly San Pedro Shooting

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has asked police to conduct further investigation into the individuals who were arrested in connection to the shooting at a San Pedro park in July.

By City News Service

Police at the scene of a shooting.
Getty

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July.

As a result, three of the four suspects have been released from custody.

LAPD Sep 12

Four Arrested in San Pedro Park Shooting That Left Two Dead

San Pedro Jul 27

Two Killed in Shooting at San Pedro Park Identified

shooting Jul 25

Residents Demand Changes After Two People Killed in San Pedro Park Shooting

"A case was presented to our office, but we have asked for further investigation. Our office is in communication with the Los Angeles Police Department and will review the evidence once it is presented for filing consideration,'' Greg Risling with the District Attorney's Office told City News Service.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, Los Angeles police announced that the four suspects were arrested last week by personnel from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, Gang and Narcotics Division, Metropolitan Division, South Bureau Homicide Division,
and the FBI and booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the July 24 shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.

Paramedics took three men and four women from the park for hospital treatment, including Tashman Williams 31, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, who both died of their injuries, police said.

Another injured man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, hundreds of people were in the park, which was the site of a car show and a weekly softball game. A motive for the shooting was unclear.

Raynard French, 56, was arrested in Carson; Travion McCraw, 41, was arrested in Lake Elsinore; Antoine Newsome, 41, was arrested in Gardena; and Kenyon Siler, 48, was arrested in Long Beach, according to police.

French, Newsome and Siler have since been released from custody, according to jail records.

Jail records show that McCraw has a hold from the California Department of Corrections and remains behind bars without bail.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San PedroLA CountyLAPDLA County District Attorney
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us