DA's Office Asks for Further Investigation into Deadly San Pedro Shooting

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July.

As a result, three of the four suspects have been released from custody.

"A case was presented to our office, but we have asked for further investigation. Our office is in communication with the Los Angeles Police Department and will review the evidence once it is presented for filing consideration,'' Greg Risling with the District Attorney's Office told City News Service.

On Monday, Los Angeles police announced that the four suspects were arrested last week by personnel from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, Gang and Narcotics Division, Metropolitan Division, South Bureau Homicide Division,

and the FBI and booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the July 24 shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.

Paramedics took three men and four women from the park for hospital treatment, including Tashman Williams 31, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, who both died of their injuries, police said.

Another injured man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, hundreds of people were in the park, which was the site of a car show and a weekly softball game. A motive for the shooting was unclear.

Raynard French, 56, was arrested in Carson; Travion McCraw, 41, was arrested in Lake Elsinore; Antoine Newsome, 41, was arrested in Gardena; and Kenyon Siler, 48, was arrested in Long Beach, according to police.

French, Newsome and Siler have since been released from custody, according to jail records.

Jail records show that McCraw has a hold from the California Department of Corrections and remains behind bars without bail.