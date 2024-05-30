Santa Clarita

Dashcam video shows LA Sheriff's SUV rollover crash at Santa Clarita intersection

No injuries were reported in the crash, set in motion when another vehicle clipped the patrol SUV at an intersection north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Dashcam video captured a frightening rollover crash when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV was struck by a car at a Santa Clarita intersection.

The crash was reported at about noon Wednesday near Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road. The dashcam video from a car stopped behind a row of vehicles at the intersection showed a SUV clip the sheriff's department patrol SUV, sending it into a spin before it flipped.

The SUV was briefly airborne before it rolled upright and landed on its wheels. It did not appear to strike other vehicles at the stoplight.

Witnesses can be seen rushing to check on the deputy. No injuries were reported.

