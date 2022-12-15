Man Sentenced in Dave Chappelle Attack at Hollywood Bowl

A man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance on stage at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges against him.

Isaiah Lee, 24, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

A defense request for a diversion program that could have led to dismissal of the charges against Lee was rejected earlier this year, leading to Wednesday's hearing and sentencing. A no contest plea means a defendant doesn't admit guilt, but it results in a conviction.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lee remains jailed in connection with an unrelated case in which he is charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his roommate at a transitional housing facility last year. Bond is set at $1 million.

He is due back in court Jan. 19 for a pretrial hearing

Heavy publicity around the Hollywood Bowl attack helped authorities investigating the Dec. 2, 2021 stabbing of Dijon Washington, Lee's former roommate at the transitional housing facility, the county prosecutor's office said. That attack had already been reported to police at the time of the Chappelle confrontation.

Audience members say there was a lot of confusion before realizing the attack wasn't part of the show. Comedian Chris Rock, also present, could be heard saying, "Was that Will Smith?" Lauren Coronado reports for Today in LA on May 4, 2022.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said District Attorney George Gascón. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

On May 3, Lee was seen on camera rushing the Hollywood Bowl stage during a 'Netflix Is a Joke Festival' performance by Chappelle. The comedian was thrown to the ground before security intervened and members of Chappelle's team subdued the attacker.

Video from after the scuffle showed Lee bloodied with what appeared to be a broken arm.

Chappelle was not injured and continued the performance.

Police revealed that Lee had an object that resembled a gun equipped with a knife blade, but said he did not use the weapon during the attack.