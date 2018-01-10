It has been two years since the death of music legend and visionary David Bowie.

The innovative and iconic singer, whose illustrious career lasted five decades, died Jan. 11, 2016, after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.

Bowie's death at age 69 came two days after the release of a new album on his birthday, and has sparked an outpouring of tributes.

Bowie was born David Jones in Brixton, England on 1947 and his first hit song was "Space Oddity" in 1969. The song reached the top five of the UK Singles Chart. Bowie would go on to reinvent himself throughout the years from his alter ego Ziggy Stardust to the post-apocalyptic Thin White Duke of the mid-1970s.

See photos of his life and career below.