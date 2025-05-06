As three of the ten undocumented day laborers who were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents last month at a Home Depot parking lot in Pomona appeared in court Tuesday, families and immigrant advocates gathered outside the Pomona courthouse to demand their release.

The three arrested men, all from Guatemala, were scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday morning, but a judge pushed that hearing back until Friday for unknown reasons.

As Yoni Garcia, one of the men in custody, remained at a detention facility about 200 miles away, his father, Bernardo Garcia begged for his release.

“The past two weeks have been a nightmare,” Garcia said, adding he witnessed his son’s arrest by immigration officers.

García also said he was one of many day laborers looking for work at the Home Depot parking lot in Pomona on April 22 when several officers pulled up and made arrests. Garcia said he was inside his car when it happened.

Jesus Domingo and Edwin Juarez, the two other men arrested last month, were scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday as well.

“These day laborers are community members and have been here for more than two years, only looking for work, which is their constitutional right in this country like freedom of speech,” Alexis Theodore from the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center said.

Only five of the undocumented immigrants arrested have been identified, according to Theodore.

“We do know that some folks have been deported. I can’t tell you who because there is a lack of transparency,” Theodore added.

Jesus Domingo’s brother, Ramon, had told NBC Los Angeles that his brother was arrested despite having no criminal history.

It’s not clear Yoni Garcia and Edwin Juarez had any criminal history.

Cellphone video footage captured by witnesses showed Department of Homeland Security agents conducting an operation last month, targeting undocumented immigrants with active arrest warrants.

“Several of those apprehended had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations and DUI,” federal officials told NBCLA.

Advocates demanded all three men as well as the two other day laborers who have private attorneys be granted bond during their next court hearing on Friday.