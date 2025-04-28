Day laborer detained by federal agents at Pomona Home Depot held in Imperial County, family says

One of 10 day laborers detained by federal agents last week outside a Pomona Home Depot is being held at a detention center in southeastern California as a nonprofit group pursues his release, family members said Monday.

Ramon Domingo said his brother Jesus Domingo Ros has no criminal history and, like the rest of the family's four siblings, works jobs as a day laborer in Southern California. He was looking for work April 22 when he was taken into federal custody in the parking lot of the home improvement store east of Los Angeles.

Video showed several immigration officers outside the parking lot of the store and nearby the location on South Towne Avenue. In one cellphone video, several day laborers were seen sitting on the sidewalk, surrounded by federal agents.

Ramon Domingo said is 38-year-old brother was then transported about 200 miles away to the Imperial Regional Detention Facility in Imperial County. Ramon Domingo said efforts to pursue his brother's release are underway.

A senior Department of Homeland Security official provided a statement Wednesday indicating the Pomona operation initially targeted one person sought in connection with an arrest warrant. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

"Agents conducted an operation in Pomona targeting an illegal alien with an active arrest warrant," the senior DHS official said. "During the operation, nine additional illegal aliens were encountered and taken into custody. Several of those apprehended had prior charges, including child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, immigration violations, and DUI."

Alexis Teodoro, a worker rights director at the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center, said the nonprofit is working to help get Domingo Ros, who is from Guatemala, released from the Imperial Detention Center in Calexico.

"He is being held there without committing a crime," Teodoro said. "That's the most alarming thing. They targeted a day laborer that was only looking for work, exercising his right to do so, and is still in a detention center without committing a crime."

Teodoro said the nonprofit has been in talks with Rep. Norma Torres and Sen. Alex Padilla about Domingo Ros' case. NBCLA reached out to both lawmakers for comment, but has not heard back.

NBCLA also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about Domingo Ros' case to see whether he has a court date and why he was arrested. There was no response from the agency as of Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said her office is looking into the case.

"I immediately directed the Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs to connect with the Pomona Day Labor Center to ensure those impacted receive the support and resources they need," Solis said. "While this remains a developing situation, I want to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of their immigration status, are aware of and can exercise their constitutional rights."