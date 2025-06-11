Day laborers targeted in raid at Santa Ana Home Depot, OC officials say

Federal immigration officials appeared to target day laborers in raids Monday at a Home Deport in Santa Ana, leaders in Orange County said.

One of the men who was detained told NBCLA he was in the store parking lot when agents arrived and began taking day laborers into custody. The 50-year-old man from Peru, where he said he owned a business, said he was detained, but later released when he produced documents proving he was a U.S. asylum seeker.

The man asked not to be identified due to safety concerns.

"I left my county because I was getting extorted by Venezuelan gangs," the man, speaking in Spanish, said through an interpreter.

The man said agent pointed gun and the group, then took several into custody in front of the store on MacArthur Boulevard.

"For the first time I saw in this country how they arrived in an aggressive manner," he said. "I saw one of my friends, went into their car, like if they are about to rob them."

Day laborers returned to the location Tuesday, but their numbers had decreased. Another man told NBCLA they have no choice if they want to work.

"We came here to have a better life," he said. "We came here to see how it looks. What's the freedom? The American dream."

The Migration Policy Institute estimates there are about 236,000 undocumented immigrants living in Orange County.

Later Monday, several people were arrested near the Santa Ana Federal Building in connection with a protest. The protest o began with roughly 100 people in the afternoon and swelled to at least 1,000 in the evening.

After declaring the rally an unlawful assembly, police began to confront crowds. It's not clear how many people were arrested, but some of the protesters were accused of throwing objects at officers and setting off fireworks.

"We are aware that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is currently conducting immigration enforcement action in the city of Santa Ana. We acknowledge that this news causes fear and uncertainty to many in our community," the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement. "We want to ensure you that the city of Santa Ana is fully compliant with the State of California Values Act. The Santa Ana Police Department does NOT and will NOT participate in immigration enforcement efforts."

The immigration enforcement operation in Santa Ana is one of several reported during the past week in Southern California. The raids led to protests, some of which turned violent in downtown Los Angeles.

President Trump federalized the National Guard and about 700 Marines were activated in the federal government's response.