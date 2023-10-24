Day of the Dead: Here's a list of local celebrations

Day of the Dead or (Día de Los Muertos) is a Mexican tradition observed on celebrated on November 1 and 2 to honor the memories of loved ones who have left this earth.

This tradition has expanded beyond Mexico and has become a tradition in many parts of the United States.

The celebration consists of celebrating the life of the deceased and remembering them with colorful offerings and altars.

These altars include photos, the deceased person's favorite dishes, cempasúchil flowers, colorful “papel picado”, sugar skulls, bread of the dead (pan de muerto) and some favorite items of the deceased.

"November 1 corresponds to All Saints' Day, which celebrates the saints of the church. November 2 is All Souls' Day, which honors all our friends, family and loved who have deceased," said Father James Murphy, a Catholic priest.

Southern California has planned several events to celebrate Día de Los Muertos. Here is a list of some of them:

La Plaza Olvera

Oct. 25 - Nov. 2

125 Paseo de la Plaza, Los Angeles

7 a.m. (free)

Santa Mónica

Oct. 28

1351 3 rd Street Promenade, Santa Mónica

Street Promenade, Santa Mónica 2 p.m. – 9 p.m (free)

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Oct. 29

501 N. Main St., Los Angeles

12 pm – 4 pm (free)

Downey

Oct. 29

Downey Theatre, 8435 Firestone Blvd.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (free)

Grand Park en Los Angeles

Oct. 21 - Nov. 2

210 W. Temple St.

5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. (free) display of 19 alters

Long Beach (MOLAA)

Oct. 29

628 Alamitos Ave.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (free, parking $15)

Canoga Park

Nov. 5

21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (free)

Santa Ana

Nov. 5

2002 N. Main St.

7 a.m – 11 p.m. (free)

Fullerton

Oct. 29

1201 W. Malvern

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (free)

Pacoima

Oct. 29

13520 Van Nuys Blvd. (Pacoima City Hall)

12 p.m – 8 p.m. (free)

Glendale

Oct. 29

1712 S. Glendale Ave. (Forest Lawn Glendale)

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. (free)