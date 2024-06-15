Dead mountain lion found on 101 Freeway near wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills

A mountain lion was found dead Saturday on the 101 Freeway near Agoura Hills, close to the sight of the wildlife crossing currently under construction over the freeway.

The animal was found in the far right lane of the southbound freeway near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said someone called about a possible animal in the road at 4:48 a.m.

Wildlife advocates hope the crossing can save the threatened local population of mountain lions from extinction, which could become inevitable if lions continue a historic pattern of inbreeding due to the limited numbers of cats in the area.

Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing began in 2022, and it is expected to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.

The fully landscaped crossing is designed to provide a connection between the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the larger and genetically diverse populations to the north. The crossing will be the largest of its type in the nation, officials said.

Decades of road construction and development have been deadly for animals trying to cross the area's freeways, while creating islands of habitat that have genetically isolated wildlife ranging from bobcats to birds and lizards.More information about the project is available online at www.101wildlifecrossing.org.