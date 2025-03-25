The deadline for homeowners impacted by the Palisades and Eaton Fires to request free debris removal is now a week away.

To opt into the free federal program, residents need to sign up so they have "more opportunity'' to accelerate recovery, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

"This week is a critical point in our recovery from the devastating Palisades Fire,'' Horvath said during a news conference in Malibu on Monday. "No matter your decision, you must complete either opting in or opting out by March 31.''

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the government-sponsored debris removal program, cleaning up properties impacted by fires free of charge. County officials encouraged all homeowners to file Right of Entry

forms, even if they decide to opt out of the program.

But Horvath urged that all homeowners opt in to the program, which could allow the USACE to clear debris much more quickly by clearing full sections or blocks of neighborhoods in coordinated operations.

Residents who opt out of the program can hire private contractors, with the cost paid out-of-pocket or through their insurance companies.

"If you're negotiating with your insurance and you're unsure, opt in. You can change direction later. You can't opt in later,'' Horvath said.

According to the supervisor, who represents the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other cities and unincorporated areas of the county impacted by the Palisades fire, homeowners who are moving forward with private contractors should still file forms and opt out.

"Let us know, and work with the county to get properly permitted,'' Horvath added.

While it is still unclear whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency will include condo and recreational vehicle owners to qualify for certain benefits, they should still also submit their forms. County officials noted they are fighting for those owners to receive aid under the debris program.

More than 6,000 ROEs have been submitted, but another 3,400 homeowners have yet to respond.

Horvath also reminded small businesses that March 31 will be the final day to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.

"It's a big day next Monday, and we need to make sure that everyone knows this deadline is nearing, and that you turn in your forms accordingly,'' Horvath said.

Residents with questions can reach the LA County Public Works fire debris hotline at 844-347-3332.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart joined Horvath and joined her call for residents to take action immediately. He also said residents can get help at City Hall, and at the one-stop shop rebuilding center, just across the parking lot.

"When you're ready to start your rebuild, or just have questions about your rebuild, please come over. We will take care of you,'' Stewart said.

USACE Col. Brian Sawser noted that the ROE forms help the agency prepare for its work along the Pacific Coast Highway. For example, at La Costa Beach, all parcels were accounted for, allowing public and private crews to

synchronize their efforts.

Sawser explained they anticipate clearing fire debris from La Costa by the end of March on the government side.

"We may have some of our friends on the private side still doing some work on this beach, but then we can move to the next beach, and the next stretch of PCH that needs to be worked on,'' Sawser said.