Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches

Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery.

The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing.

Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section 8 waiting list lottery.

“Finding housing it’s a struggle. I don’t understand how people can afford to live in Los Angeles no more,” Scott said.

With rents at all time highs, many residents are in need of section 8 vouchers.

The federal rental assistance program helps very low income families pay for housing.

“Right now it is a landlords market so even with these vouchers that are available and they are committing to pay a certain amount of money, these landlords are picking and choosing who they want to take over others,” Andrew Melara said.

Melara is with the Coalition For Responsible Community Development.

The nonprofit is helping people with the application process around the city, including here at LA Trade Tech’s work source center.

He says up to 200,000 people are expected to apply, but only 30,000 will be chosen.

Scott says he’s been looking for an affordable apartment in a safe neighborhood for a long time.

“It’s a struggle because you got to make two and a half times the rent and now apartments out here are like $2,200 so you have to make 2.5 times the rent, that’s like $4500 plus all that,” Scott said.

For the fortunate ones who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list.

It can take anywhere from a few months to five years to go through the vetting process and then find a landlord willing to accept your section 8 voucher.