Deadline to remove RVs dropped off in Riverside County expires. Here's what comes next

Neighbors in a small town in Riverside County are awaiting swift action on dozens of RVs illegally parked and brought in from the City of Industry.

On Tuesday, city officials in Wildomar put up a notice giving 48 hours to remove all the trailers from the lot after residents in the area raised safety concerns. If the owner failed to meet the deadline, the city says it would do it itself and foot Black Series, the RV company, the bill.

Jack Hong Wei Qiu, the owner of Black Series, told NBCLA on Wednesday that it would not be possible for him to move all the trailers by Thursday's deadline.

"We need to discuss with the city of Wildomar on what we need to do and we are going to cooperate with them," said Qui. "There’s just not much for us to do at this point, so we may just have to donate the trailers to the community."

As of Thursday evening, as many as 70 trailers remained on the lot located on Palomar Street and Timothy Road.

Neighbors say dozens of vehicles showed up at the lot this morning, hoping to take an RV with them.

"It’s been at least 40 vehicles since this morning. People from all over, from Temecula, LA and Orange County that have been here seeing if there are free trailers to be had or discounted," said John Hume, who lives in the area.

Neighbors say the trailers have been a problem for the community since the beginning of the year, when they first appeared. The same RVs were recently under scrutiny in the City of Industry, which were occupied by homeless people.

Although the RVs are vacant at their new location in Wildomar, residents still believe they are a safety hazard.

"It’s not just the trailers being here, it’s all that comes with it," said Michelle Hearn, who neighbors the RVs. "The fire around here spreads really quickly, so that’s a major concern and we’re right across the street and I have over a hundred farm animals."

The city tells NBCLA it's waiting for a warrant from the court, which would give it the go-ahead to lawfully enter the property and remove the RVs.