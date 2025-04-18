Riverside County

Deadline to remove RVs dropped off in Riverside County expires. Here's what comes next

The city of Wildomar gave the owner of Black Series 48 hours to remove the illegally parked RVs

By Christian Cázares, Alex Rozier and Missael Soto

NBCLA

Neighbors in a small town in Riverside County are awaiting swift action on dozens of RVs illegally parked and brought in from the City of Industry.

On Tuesday, city officials in Wildomar put up a notice giving 48 hours to remove all the trailers from the lot after residents in the area raised safety concerns. If the owner failed to meet the deadline, the city says it would do it itself and foot Black Series, the RV company, the bill.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Jack Hong Wei Qiu, the owner of Black Series, told NBCLA on Wednesday that it would not be possible for him to move all the trailers by Thursday's deadline.

"We need to discuss with the city of Wildomar on what we need to do and we are going to cooperate with them," said Qui. "There’s just not much for us to do at this point, so we may just have to donate the trailers to the community."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As of Thursday evening, as many as 70 trailers remained on the lot located on Palomar Street and Timothy Road.

Riverside County Apr 14

Small Riverside County community fears complications with RVs' arrival

Homelessness Mar 31

Homeless people living in City of Industry RVs must leave by Wednesday 

City of Industry Apr 3

Homeless people living in City of Industry RVs say they paid rent

Neighbors say dozens of vehicles showed up at the lot this morning, hoping to take an RV with them.

"It’s been at least 40 vehicles since this morning. People from all over, from Temecula, LA and Orange County that have been here seeing if there are free trailers to be had or discounted," said John Hume, who lives in the area.

Neighbors say the trailers have been a problem for the community since the beginning of the year, when they first appeared. The same RVs were recently under scrutiny in the City of Industry, which were occupied by homeless people.

Although the RVs are vacant at their new location in Wildomar, residents still believe they are a safety hazard.

"It’s not just the trailers being here, it’s all that comes with it," said Michelle Hearn, who neighbors the RVs. "The fire around here spreads really quickly, so that’s a major concern and we’re right across the street and I have over a hundred farm animals."

The city tells NBCLA it's waiting for a warrant from the court, which would give it the go-ahead to lawfully enter the property and remove the RVs.

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us