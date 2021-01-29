Deadly Crash in Bellflower Shuts Down Part of 91 Freeway

One person was killed early Friday morning in a roll-over crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower.
The vehicle went down an embankment about 3 a.m. near the Lakewood Boulevard off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Further details were not immediately available.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The Downey Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound 91 Freeway and the numbers 4 and 5 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately known.
Copyright CNS - City News Service