Deadly Crash in Bellflower Shuts Down Part of 91 Freeway

By City News Service

One person was killed early Friday morning in a roll-over crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

The vehicle went down an embankment about 3 a.m. near the Lakewood Boulevard off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Downey Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound 91 Freeway and the numbers 4 and 5 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately known.

