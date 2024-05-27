1 dead in South El Monte commercial building fire

One person was found dead inside a commercial building in South El Monte that went up in flames late Sunday.

The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 10100 block of Rush Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The building was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, so they waged a defensive battle, taking up hose positions outside the structure to put water on the flames and protect surrounding structures, said LACOFD.

The body was discovered shortly before 2 a.m. when firefighters controlled the fire and went inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.