Deadly hit-and-run driver linked to possible street takeover in South LA, police say

A hit-and-run driver linked to possible street takeovers in South Los Angeles struck and killed a bicyclist, police said Wednesday.

At around 11 p.m. on June 1, 34-year-old Jose Villalobos was hit at the intersection of Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street while riding his bicycle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, who Wednesday announced a reward to catch the suspect.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators believe the driver or the vehicle may have been involved in one of several street takeovers that were happening in the area on June 1. Around the time of the crash, a large street takeover happened within a mile of the incident and was broken up by police, Det. Ryan Moreno said at a press conference.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows a silver two-door Chevrolet Camaro with distinct black racing stripes hitting Villalobos as he approached San Pedro Street.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“(He) has a son, has a brother, has family in the area. I know they're pretty upset, pretty distraught,” Moreno said.

After the collision, the bicycle was stuck under the tire of the suspect’s vehicle, dragging and creating sparks. The suspect continued toward the 110 Freeway without rendering help, Moreno said.

Police believe the male suspect entered a liquor store prior to striking and killing Villalobos.

Century Boulevard is one of the “heavily traveled” streets in the area, Moreno said.

“Whether you're a pedestrian, on a bicycle, on a scooter, skateboard, whatever it is, you have to also take your safety in your own hands. Don't assume people see you. Don't assume the public sees you. And if they do see you, don't assume they're going to stop,” he said.

Police are investigating other surveillance video from the area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (213) 321-9681. A $50,000 reward is available, according to the LAPD.