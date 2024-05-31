Deadly San Bernardino officer shooting caught on camera

A Southern California family demanded justice Friday after a man was shot and killed by a San Bernardino police officer, releasing body camera video footage from December 2023.

The deadly encounter began after a motorcycle officer tried to pull over an SUV on Sierra Way and 7th Street on Dec. 12.

The driver, who was later identified as Robert Brown, failed to stop, and the officer began chasing him, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The body camera video released by the Brown family shows the pursuit came to an end at Pepper Tree Lane as Brown ran into the backyard of a house with the officer following him.

The footage appears to show Brown had a handgun, which fell to the ground. Then he picked it up before tossing it over the fence and jumping over.

When Brown knelt down to the ground on the other side of the fence, next to the gun, the officer acted in self defense and fired his weapon, according to the police.

“He ran. So what?” Willie Brown, the father of the deceased said. “You shoot him in the back for a traffic infraction and say he had a gun. Come on.”

Police also said a witness nearby caught the shooting on a cell phone.

Brown was shot and transported to the hospital where he died. Police said a 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene.

Police said Brown, a Rialto resident, had a warrant for his arrest as well as a criminal history, but for his family said the violent outcome was unnecessary and unlawful.

“They took a son, a brother, a father and a friend. Who’s next?” Victoria Brown, Willie Brown’s sister, said. “San Bernardino police must be held accountable.”