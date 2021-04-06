Pasadena

Two Men Charged in Deadly Shooting Outside Pasadena Restaurant

By City News Service

RMG News

Two men suspected in a shooting outside a Pasadena taco restaurant that left a man dead and a woman wounded were charged Tuesday with murder and attempted murder.

Evan Roland Bynum, 26, of Los Angeles, and Dante Dejuan Ward, 33, of Irvine, are charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting that fatally wounded a 23-year-old man and injured a 19-year-old woman in the 2500 block of East Foothill Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. March 13.

The victims -- whose names have not been released -- were in a parked car when they were shot, according to Pasadena police.

The man suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, and the woman suffered minor injuries.

Further investigation led police to identify persons of interest "who were likely responsible for the murder," and search warrants executed at several locations in the Southern California area Friday turned up evidence that allegedly connected Bynum and Ward to the shooting, according to a Pasadena Police Department statement.

The two were arrested Friday and remain behind bars pending their arraignment, which was rescheduled to April 20.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
