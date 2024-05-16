Deadly shooting aboard Metro bus under investigation in Commerce

An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting aboard a Metro bus in Commerce on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Slauson Avenue, between Eastern and Garfield Avenues, around 4:50 p.m. regarding a shots fired called, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One person was taken to a hospital, where they later died. A statement by Metro said one person was taken into custody in connection with the violence.

"The tragic incident this afternoon aboard a Metro bus in the Commerce area exemplifies how violence is increasing in society overall and spilling into our local communities," Metro's statement read. "Metro is saddened by this incident and extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family. Metro thanks the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for their quick apprehension of a person of interest."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.