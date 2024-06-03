Monrovia

Deadly shooting under investigation in Monrovia

Sheriff investigators said an altercation occurred between several individuals, which led to the victim being shot in the upper torso.

By Staff Reports

Homicide detectives Monday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Monrovia

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Monrovia police responded to the 700 block of Duarte Road at 9:23 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting of a male adult.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officers' arrival,'' according to a statement by LASD

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

There was no other immediate information.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

