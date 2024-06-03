Deadly shooting under investigation in Monrovia

Homicide detectives Monday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Monrovia

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Monrovia police responded to the 700 block of Duarte Road at 9:23 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting of a male adult.

Sheriff investigators said an altercation occurred between several individuals, which led to the victim being shot in the upper torso.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officers' arrival,'' according to a statement by LASD

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no other immediate information.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LASD's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.