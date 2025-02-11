Deadly, wrong-way crash backs up traffic on southbound 405 in Sherman Oaks

A deadly wrong-way crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks shut down traffic on all lanes early Tuesday.

A SigAlert has been issued in the area between Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards.

Images from NewsChopper4 showed traffic completely stopped and backed up to Roscoe Boulevard.

At around 6:30 a.m., the two right lanes were open to traffic.

According to the SigAlert website, drivers can expect a delay of up to two hours.