Death investigation of man, woman in Azusa underway

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Authorities on Saturday were investigating the deaths of a man and a woman in an Azusa neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said the deaths were reported around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.  

The cause of death is unknown.

LASD urges anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 323-895-5500.

