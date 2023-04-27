Death Investigation Snarls Southbound 405 Freeway Near LAX

The normally heavy traffic on the 405 Freeway was expected to be even heavier for drivers as police investigated a death on the road near Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon.

The No. 5 Lane on the southbound side of the freeway was expected to be closed for some four hours at the 105 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said shortly after 3 p.m.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a backup all the way to the Sepulveda Pass.

The CHP noted that the southbound 405 to eastbound 105 transition road was open.