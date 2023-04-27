LAX

Death Investigation Snarls Southbound 405 Freeway Near LAX

By Rudy Chinchilla

The normally heavy traffic on the 405 Freeway was expected to be even heavier for drivers as police investigated a death on the road near Los Angeles International Airport Thursday afternoon.

The No. 5 Lane on the southbound side of the freeway was expected to be closed for some four hours at the 105 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said shortly after 3 p.m.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed a backup all the way to the Sepulveda Pass.

The CHP noted that the southbound 405 to eastbound 105 transition road was open.

