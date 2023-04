Deputies were investigating the death of an infant in the city of El Monte Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 1200 block of Lerma Road.

An infant was found dead around 8 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other information was available.