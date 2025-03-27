Death investigation underway in Pasadena

Authorities in Pasadena are investigating a suspicious death.

The incident happened on Rio Grande Street near El Molino Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, at this point they cannot confirm if this was or wasn’t a shooting.

But one man said he saw the aftermath.

“One of the neighbors came out and said that somebody's injured and then that's when I got closer, and I started calling 911 and I saw a bullet wound in his shoulder,” Mario Moran, a witness, said.

A white car that drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk is the focus of the investigation.

“The police officer, he tried his best. He was there for like six minutes to seven minutes trying to do CPR,” Moran said. “All the neighbors just gathered, and everybody pretty much just tried to give help. Everybody was trying to, the people that were around him tried to talk to him.”

No arrests have been made.