Pasadena

Death investigation underway in Pasadena

By Brittany Hope

Authorities in Pasadena are investigating a suspicious death.

The incident happened on Rio Grande Street near El Molino Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to police, at this point they cannot confirm if this was or wasn’t a shooting. 

But one man said he saw the aftermath.   

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“One of the neighbors came out and said that somebody's injured and then that's when I got closer, and I started calling 911 and I saw a bullet wound in his shoulder,” Mario Moran, a witness, said. 

A white car that drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk is the focus of the investigation.

“The police officer, he tried his best. He was there for like six minutes to seven minutes trying to do CPR,” Moran said. “All the neighbors just gathered, and everybody pretty much just tried to give help. Everybody was trying to, the people that were around him tried to talk to him.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

South Gate 8 hours ago

Suspect armed robber fatally shot by South Gate police in Walnut Park

Riverside 10 hours ago

‘We have effectively ended youth homelessness.' Riverside says new measures help house unsheltered youth

No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us