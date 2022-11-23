Downey

Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide

A man found injured in Downey a week ago has died at the hospital and his death is being investigated by police as a homicide.

By City News Service

A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

On Nov. 16, at about 2:55 a.m., officers were sent to Old River School Road and Via Rio Nido on a report that a man was "suffering from multiple injuries,'' the Downey Police Department reported.

"Responding officers and Downey Fire Department paramedics treated the victim on scene,'' police said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital in grave condition. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.''

The 21-year-old man died Tuesday, Downey Police Lt. Dwayne Cooper said. Information was not available on his identity, Cooper said.

"At this time, the Downey Police Department is actively investigating this homicide,'' police said. "Detectives would like to speak with anyone who is related to or knows the victim.''

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Downey police at 562-904-2308 or Detective David Van at 562-904-2386. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

