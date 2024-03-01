Del Amo Fashion Center enforces new chaperone policy for teens

Minors are no longer allowed to go to the Del Amo Fashion Center unsupervised as part of the Torrance shopping plaza’s new Youth Supervision Policy.

The Del Amo Fashion Center now requires children under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21.

The new policy was enforced today March 1, beginning at 3 p.m. and applies Friday through Sunday. The rule looks to put an end to the violence after countless brawls took place at the shopping center where police had to intervene.

Asaf Dadush who has been selling inside the mall for years says it's a great start but his concern is on enforcement.

"We’ve seen a lot of violence, stealing, cursing and a lot of situations that make you feel unsafe coming to the mall," said Dadush.

“We are committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all of our guests,” the mall said in a statement.

As per the new policy, “acceptable” proof of age may be required for supervisors. Those who are unable to provide that “will be asked to leave the property.” Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, ID card, military ID, school ID or a passport.

The move comes following feedback from “the community and community leaders,” according to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Late last year, five people were arrested after a fight broke out at the shopping plaza and a separate brawl had patrons concerned after teens were seen fighting amongst each other.