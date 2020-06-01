Del Amo Fashion Center Fortified With Buses To Protect Against Looting

The Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance was fortified Monday with buses and trucks as a precaution against potential looting.
The mall stayed closed throughout the day, and police assisted with fortifying the property with "buses and other large equipment'' to prevent motorists from driving through the streets, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez of the Torrance Police Department.
Photos from the scene also showed a battered car, trucks and a rainbow shipping container being used as a barricade.
A small group of protesters showed up at the mall but left quickly, Martinez said.