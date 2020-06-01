Del Amo Fashion Center Fortified With Buses To Protect Against Looting

The Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance was fortified Monday with buses and trucks as a precaution against potential looting.

They blocked Del Amo mall with busses and got an army truck ready in there. Be safe y’all. pic.twitter.com/baU5LRpBFY — 🌺♈️ (@DaraCamarillo) June 1, 2020

The mall stayed closed throughout the day, and police assisted with fortifying the property with "buses and other large equipment'' to prevent motorists from driving through the streets, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez of the Torrance Police Department.

Transit buses and garbage trucks being used to block all entry to Del Amo Fashion Mall and #Target store in #Torrance @CBSLA @KTLA @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/xn3ut85G6z — Gigi 🌻 (@_withlovegigi) June 1, 2020

Photos from the scene also showed a battered car, trucks and a rainbow shipping container being used as a barricade.

A small group of protesters showed up at the mall but left quickly, Martinez said.