Del Rey home invasion victim escapes burglars, alerts police of crime

Two residents were home at the time of the break-in and were zip-tied by three burglars, police said.

By Karla Rendon

A Del Rey resident who was one of two people zip-tied during a home invasion burglary on Monday managed to escape and seek help, according to police.

The burglary was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 11300 block of Culver Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said. There, a group of armed burglars broke into a home and zip-tied two residents who were home at the time.

One of the victims was able to flee and went to LAPD’s Pacific Station to report the crime. The second victim was still zip-tied when officers arrived.

The three people who broke into the home were gone by the time police arrived. Two were said to be armed with handguns. A detailed description of those individuals was not available.

No injuries were reported in the home invasion. It’s unclear what the burglars took from the home.

