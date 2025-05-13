Woodland Hills

Delivery driver caught on video defecating on porch of a Woodland Hills home

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Woodland Hills family encountered a disturbing scene on the front porch of their home on Mother's Day.

Surveillance video captured the moment that a delivery driver was seen defecating right outside their home.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tamara Bedoy, the homeowner, said they discovered what had happened when her husband was leaving the home to get her some breakfast.

Bedoy said that at first they believed it could have been coyotes in the area. But once they checked their surveillance cameras, they realized that the delivery driver had defecated on their porch. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“My kids play here, we have a basketball court here. And it’s just really disgusting and despicable,” Bedoy said. “And especially on Mother’s Day, for that to happen, is disgusting.”

Bedoy said her husband called Amazon immediately to report it.

In a statement, Amazon said “We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver and apologize to the customers involved. We immediately identified the driver and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

San Bernardino County 22 mins ago

3 people arrested for child abuse, torture in Victorville

social media 57 mins ago

Oxnard School District warns students against ‘dangerous' social media challenge

According to the homeowner, the incident happened at around 5:30 in the morning.

About 30 minutes later, a similar incident involving the same driver happened at another home about a mile away, Bedoy explained.

“Could she have been sick? Yes, but there's a lot of alternatives," Bedoy said. "But I feel it’s very malicious when you do it on the front porch in the middle of my driveway."

This article tagged under:

Woodland Hills
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us