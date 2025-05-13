Delivery driver caught on video defecating on porch of a Woodland Hills home

A Woodland Hills family encountered a disturbing scene on the front porch of their home on Mother's Day.

Surveillance video captured the moment that a delivery driver was seen defecating right outside their home.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tamara Bedoy, the homeowner, said they discovered what had happened when her husband was leaving the home to get her some breakfast.

Bedoy said that at first they believed it could have been coyotes in the area. But once they checked their surveillance cameras, they realized that the delivery driver had defecated on their porch.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“My kids play here, we have a basketball court here. And it’s just really disgusting and despicable,” Bedoy said. “And especially on Mother’s Day, for that to happen, is disgusting.”

Bedoy said her husband called Amazon immediately to report it.

In a statement, Amazon said “We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver and apologize to the customers involved. We immediately identified the driver and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon.”

According to the homeowner, the incident happened at around 5:30 in the morning.

About 30 minutes later, a similar incident involving the same driver happened at another home about a mile away, Bedoy explained.

“Could she have been sick? Yes, but there's a lot of alternatives," Bedoy said. "But I feel it’s very malicious when you do it on the front porch in the middle of my driveway."