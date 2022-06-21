Democratic Assemblyman Moves Into Second in Insurance Commissioner's Race

Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine leads Republican Robert Howell by 4,481 votes Tuesday, in the race for the second spot on the November ballot for insurance commissioner.

Levine, D-San Rafael, moved into second Monday after beginning the day's vote count 1,472 votes behind Howell, who began Friday's vote count with a 28,908-vote lead. The cybersecurity equipment manufacturer led by 25,401 votes entering Thursday's count, 13,692 votes entering Wednesday's and 18,689 votes entering last Tuesday's.

Levine has 1,130,867 votes (18.0%) to 1,126,386 (18.0%) for Levine, according to figures released by the Secretary of State's Office. Incumbent Democrat Ricardo Lara leads with 2,273,743 votes (36.2%).

Lance Ray Christensen's lead in the race for the second spot in the November ballot for state superintendent of public instruction dropped Monday to 35,548 votes over teacher Ainye E. Long. The education policy executive led by 36,186 votes entering Monday's count.

Christensen has 686,402 votes (11.7%) to 650,854 (11.1%) for Long. Incumbent Tony K. Thurmond leads the nonpartisan contest with 2,702,520 votes (46.2%).

In the attorney general's race, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman had his lead over fellow Republican Eric Early, an attorney and business owner, grow to 112,094 votes. Hochman led by 111,947 votes entering Monday's count, 117,371 entering Friday's count, 115,544 votes entering Thursday's count and 105,897 votes entering Wednesday's.

Hochman has 1,167,820 votes (18.1%) to 1,055,726 (16.4%) for Early. Appointed Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads with 3,534,069 (54.8%).

An estimated 595,717 ballots remain unprocessed statewide, according to the Secretary of State's Office.