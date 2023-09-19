Demonstrators shut down southbound 101 freeway in downtown LA

Part of the southbound 101 freeway was shut down by protesters Tuesday night.

Demonstrators blocked lanes on the southbound 101 freeway near the 110 freeway, with the nearest exit is Glendale Boulevard. Protesters waved Armenian flags as they halted traffic as the country continues to face conflict with Azerbaijan.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) was on site, attempting to redirect traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as updates become available.