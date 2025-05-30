Deported father builds life in Mexico, misses out of daughter's life moments for last 16 years

Destinee Arce had been planning on her father missing her graduation from USC’s master’s program this month. He has missed nearly every milestone since she was 10 after he was deported by the Obama administration in 2009.

“That’s the hardest thing about being deported. I wasn’t there for moments like that,” said Jose Arce, 50, who was deported after a gun possession conviction in 2006. “I wasn’t there for her high school graduation. I wasn’t there for her quinceañera.”

Arce missed out on a second life moment for 26-year-old Destinee when her long-time boyfriend made a surprise marriage proposal at her graduation party. She said yes.

“It is a wave of emotions of being happy and then realizing one of my parents isn’t there,” said Destinee.

The USC grad has been managing through the family separation for the last 16 years. After her father was deported, she was raised by her mother, who took on both parents’ roles. Her grandfather and uncles stepped in for the father-daughter dances and she kept in contact with her dad via phone, text and WhatsApp videos.

“I wasn’t there for a lot of special events in her life. That’s the hardest thing about being out here,” said Arce, who owns and operates a tattoo shop in Tijuana.

The 50-year-old was brought to the United States in South LA when he was two years old by his parents.

While his father was able to become a citizen, he and his mother could not fix their status and in 2006, Arce got a gun possession conviction. After he served his sentence, he was deported to Mexico and crossed back again to be with Destinee. In 2009, Arce was deported once again, he says, for the last time.

“I think being deported is one of the best things that happened to me,” said Jose, who says in Mexico he doesn’t have to live and work in the shadows, he can build a business and travel freely around the world. “I live free, this is like real freedom. People say the U.S. is the country of the free, but I didn’t see it that way because I didn’t have papers.”

Destinee doesn't see the deportation from the same perspective as her father.

“His deportation might have been the best thing that has happened to him, but it wasn’t the best thing that happened to me,” said Destinee, who turned and cried, still struggling with the effects of family separation 16 years later. “Although deportation has opened a lot of doors for him, he has his own shop there, he is making an honest living for himself, but there is so many things on this side that I feel he has missed out on.”

Next will probably be her wedding, which will most likely be held in the United States, where Jose is not allowed to travel. He will not be able to walk her down the aisle.

“Who am I going to have my father-daughter dance with again? Thinking about these things makes me a little emotional and makes me sad,” said Destinee.

It also makes her mad, knowing that thousands of kids and parents are now in her same shoes with current immigration policies that are separating some families.

“You have to really think about these people as human beings,” said Destinee, who said family separation is partly the reason she pursued a mental health master’s program at USC. “We have to think about what they started, what they created and what they are bringing to our country.”

Destinee does travel to Mexico to visit her father, but worries now about crossing given the political climate.

Jose is not only thriving in Tijuana with his business, but he also started a new family and helps newly deported immigrants get on their feet and do what he did, make the best out of being deported.

“We try to help each other out,” said Jose.