Man in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff With Deputies at End of LA Chase

Deputies took a man into custody Friday after a standoff that lasted more than an hour on a South Los Angeles street following a pursuit on Los Angeles freeways.

The chase began after a parking enforcement officer reported that the SUV had been running over objects and requested a patrol unit.

Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver when the driver did not pull over. The driver rammed two sheriff's department vehicles and one LAPD vehicle during the chase, according to the sheriff's department.

The pursuit came to an end near Main and 106th streets, just northeast of the 105 and 110 freeway interchange.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The white SUV was facing at least eight patrol SUVs in the middle of the street. An armored sheriff's department vehicle was positioned behind the SUV.

Several items appeared to have been placed on the SUV's hood.

The standoff ended just before 2 p.m. when deputies took the man out of the SUV. Details about his identity were not immediately available.