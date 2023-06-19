Diamond Bar

Deputies open fire on man in Diamond Bar neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after he was shot by deputies in the community east of LA.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Deputies and a Tesla are pictured at the scene in Diamond Bar Monday June 19, 2023.
NBCLA

A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Monday during a confrontation in Diamond Bar.

Deputies responded to the location near the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive at about 11:30 a.m. in the community east of Los Angeles after a report of a man wearing body armor and firing rounds with a rifle, City News Service reported.

Details about what happened after deputies arrived were not immediately available, but the man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department said. There were no reports of injuries to deputies.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Diamond Bar
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us