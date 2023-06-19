Deputies open fire on man in Diamond Bar neighborhood

A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Monday during a confrontation in Diamond Bar.

Deputies responded to the location near the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive at about 11:30 a.m. in the community east of Los Angeles after a report of a man wearing body armor and firing rounds with a rifle, City News Service reported.

Details about what happened after deputies arrived were not immediately available, but the man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department said. There were no reports of injuries to deputies.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

