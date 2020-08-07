Deputies Shoot Armed Suspect in Industry Area

Sheriff's deputies Friday shot and wounded a robbery suspect armed with an assault rifle who led them on a vehicle chase in the Hacienda Heights and Industry areas, authorities said.

About 1 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to a CVS store in the 800 block of Hacienda Boulevard on a 911 call "about a suspect who attempted a robbery there with an assault rifle," Deputy James Nagao said.

"When the deputy arrived … he put out a preliminary crime broadcast which indicated that the suspect was armed with a rifle and was seen driving away in a black Honda Accord," Nagao said.

"Five minutes later, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle at a Shell gas station located in the 1100 block of South Hacienda Boulevard in Hacienda Heights," Nagao said. "At that same moment, they saw the suspect exiting his vehicle armed with an assault rifle. As the deputies pulled up to the suspect in their patrol car, the suspect raised his rifle and said, `Get some,' at which point a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The man got back into his car and drove off, leading deputies on a chase onto the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway.

"Upon exiting the Crossroads Parkway exit, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed," Nagao said. "A second deputy-involved shooting occurred after the suspect got out of his vehicle and slung his assault rifle towards the front of his chest. The suspect was struck several times by gunfire."

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His name was not immediately released.

No deputies were injured.

The second shooting occurred in Industry, about four miles from the site of the first shooting in Hacienda Heights, Nagao said.

A news photographer at the scene said the suspect was armed with an AK-47.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.