Deputies Shoot Individual at Harbor UCLA Medical Center

By Oscar Flores

Deputies shot an individual at Harbor UCLA Medical Center near Carson late Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting prompted a strong law enforcement presence at the medical center.

The age, gender, and condition of the individual were not immediately known. That person was taken into surgery, LASD said.

It was unclear what lead to the shooting. No deputies were injured.

This is a developing story. The investigation is ongoing.

