Deputies Shoot, Kill Man During Fight Near South LA

A man who allegedly "produced a handgun" during a "fight" with deputies was shot and killed by at least one deputy Monday afternoon in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue, according to sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.
It was not immediately clear why deputies made contact with the man, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department claims that "during the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies (and) the suspect produced a handgun."
At least one deputy shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.
No deputies were injured.
