South LA

Deputies Shoot, Kill Man During Fight Near South LA

At least one deputy shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

By City News Service

NBCLA

A man who allegedly "produced a handgun" during a "fight" with deputies was shot and killed by at least one deputy Monday afternoon in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue, according to sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

It was not immediately clear why deputies made contact with the man, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department claims that "during the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies (and) the suspect produced a handgun."

No deputies were injured.

