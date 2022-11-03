Deputies Shoot Man in Compton

Deputies shot a man in Compton Thursday, prompting a sheriff's department investigation.



The shooting was reported about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Towne Center Drive, near the 91 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not clear, but the man was struck at least once by gunfire and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were immediately reported.



The shooting was under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.