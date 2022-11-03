Compton

Deputies Shoot Man in Compton

The shooting was reported about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Towne Center Drive, near the 91 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

By City News Service

LASD logo

Deputies shot a man in Compton Thursday, prompting a sheriff's department investigation.
  

The shooting was reported about 12:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Towne Center Drive, near the 91 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not clear, but the man was struck at least once by gunfire and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were immediately reported.
  

The shooting was under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

ComptonCaliforniaSouthern California
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us