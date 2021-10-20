Palmdale

Deputies Trying to Persuade a Barricaded Kidnapping Suspect to Surrender in Palmdale

The call came out at 5:10 p.m. at an apartment building in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East.

By City News Service

Sheriff's deputies were attempting Wednesday night to persuade a barricaded kidnapping suspect in Palmdale to surrender.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and Special Enforcement Bureau personnel responded at about 5:10 p.m. to an apartment building in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East where a man and a woman wanted for kidnapping barricaded themselves in a second-story unit, according to the Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

No further details regarding the kidnapping were immediately available.

The man had been taken into custody about 6:15 p.m.and was being questioned by sheriff's detectives, though the female suspect remained in the apartment and could be seen holding a baby as she stepped onto the unit's balcony.

Sheriff's deputies were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the suspect as of about 6:20 p.m., Navarro-Suarez said. Surrounding apartments were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

