Deputy Accused of Stealing Debit Card From Suspect and Giving It to Son

An Orange County sheriff's deputy is facing a felony charge for allegedly taking a debit card from a suspect and handing it to her son, who then used it, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Angelina Cortez, 41, is charged with one felony count of filing a false police report. She faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Cortez and a training officer responded to a report of a suspect stealing wine and batteries from a 7-Eleven store in San Clemente on Nov. 19, 2018. She allegedly took the suspect's debit card -- which was never booked into evidence -- and later gave it to her son, who used it, prosecutors said.

Court records show the date of violation as Dec. 4, 2018. Sheriff's officials and the District Attorney's media office could not immediately be reached to explain the discrepancy in the date of violation.

Cortez, who is on administrative leave, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 18.