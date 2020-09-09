Orange County

Deputy Accused of Stealing Debit Card From Suspect and Giving It to Son

By City News Service

98295588
Matt Cardy/Getty Images, File

An Orange County sheriff's deputy is facing a felony charge for allegedly taking a debit card from a suspect and handing it to her son, who then used it, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Angelina Cortez, 41, is charged with one felony count of filing a false police report. She faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Cortez and a training officer responded to a report of a suspect stealing wine and batteries from a 7-Eleven store in San Clemente on Nov. 19, 2018. She allegedly took the suspect's debit card -- which was never booked into evidence -- and later gave it to her son, who used it, prosecutors said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

crime 2 hours ago

Suspect in Custody in Attempted Kidnapping of 6-Year-Old Girl in Westlake Area

census 2020 5 hours ago

Fears of Census Undercount Could Have Lasting Impact

Court records show the date of violation as Dec. 4, 2018. Sheriff's officials and the District Attorney's media office could not immediately be reached to explain the discrepancy in the date of violation.

Cortez, who is on administrative leave, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 18.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us