LA County Sheriff's Deputy Killed, Passenger Hospitalized in Sports Car Crash

The driver was ejected from the high-horsepower sports car and died at the scene, where several patrol cars arrived and left with a coroner's van in a procession.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a single-car crash in Temple City.

The crash was reported in the 5400 block of Santa Anita Avenue. The driver, a man, was ejected and died at the scene in the San Gabriel Valley community about 15 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available. 

Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available.

The driver was identified later Thursday morning as Cameron Blaine Fish, 33. Public records indicated he is a deputy with the sheriff's department.

Video showed a procession of law enforcement vehicles leaving the scene with a coroner’s van. Law enforcement officers saluted as the body, draped with an American flag, was placed in the van.

Stamping on the car indicated it is a Superformance MkIII, a Shelby Cobra replica that is licensed by Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc. The powerful sports car is a modern day take on Shelby's iconic Cobra sports cars of the 1960s.

Initial reports indicated the car was a Shelby Cobra.

