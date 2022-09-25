Gardena

Deputy in SUV Injured By Hit-and-Run Motorist in Gardena

A sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries after his patrol unit was struck by another vehicle Sunday in the Gardena area.

By City News Service

A sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to Sgt. Nikos Guskos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who added that the suspect's vehicle was a silver Kia.

Paramedics rushed the deputy, the lone occupant inside the SUV, to a hospital with minor injuries, Guskos said.

"He (the deputy) has some back and neck issues,'' he said. "He's conscious and talking.''

"Deputies have set up containment and the search is still ongoing,'' Guskos added. "We should have this guy in custody shortly. We're feverishly working on it.''

The sheriff's South Los Angeles station urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 323-820-6700.

This article tagged under:

GardenaLA County Sheriff's Departmentsheriff's deputy
