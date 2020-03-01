Deputies Shoot Man Outside Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Deputies shot a man Sunday in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station, officials said.

It wasn't clear what led up to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. outside the station in Santa Clarita, Deputy Juanita Navarro said.

No deputies were hurt. The condition of the man wasn't immediately known, Navarro said. She didn't have additional details.

#Breaking Abt 2:29PM Deputy-Involved Shooting, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station parking lot. Male suspect struck, no deputies injured. @LACOFD on scene pic.twitter.com/lDv9OgbxtM — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 1, 2020

Several streets in the area were blocked off during the investigation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.