Deputies Shoot Man Outside Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

Deputies shot a man Sunday in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station, officials said.
It wasn't clear what led up to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. outside the station in Santa Clarita, Deputy Juanita Navarro said.
No deputies were hurt. The condition of the man wasn't immediately known, Navarro said. She didn't have additional details.
Several streets in the area were blocked off during the investigation.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
