Deputy Involved Shooting Following Pursuit near Hacienda Heights

Deputies opened fire on a suspect Friday morning in separate shootings in Hacienda Heights and Industry and the suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The first shooting occurred at the corner of Gail Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard in Hacienda Heights about 1:10 a.m. and the second shooting occurred several minutes later about four miles away in the 13300 block of Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The extent of the suspect's injuries and details of what led up to the shootings were not immediately disclosed.

A news photographer at the scene said the suspect was armed with an AK-47, but the department could not verify that report.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed and there were no immediate reports of any deputies injured.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

