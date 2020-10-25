DEPUTY ATTACK

Deputy is Attacked in Westmont During Traffic Stop

The female South Los Angeles Station deputy was trying to stop a vehicle at Vermont Avenue and West 97th Street when the suspect attacked her and drove off.

A sheriff's deputy was assaulted Sunday morning shortly after 2 a.m. in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles, and a suspect was in custody, a department official said.

The female South Los Angeles Station deputy was trying to stop a vehicle at Vermont Avenue and West 97th Street when the suspect attacked her and drove off, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies pursued the suspect for about three miles, until the person was taken into custody at Florence and Western avenues. No additional information about the suspect was released.

The exact nature of the assault was unclear, but the injured deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Schrader said.

