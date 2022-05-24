One Hospitalized in Possible Deputy Shooting in East Los Angeles

One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting that apparently involved law enforcement officers Tuesday in East Los Angeles.

The as-yet-unconfirmed deputy shooting took place at South Ford Boulevard and East Third Street in the East LA area. One person was hospitalized, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

Video showed a patrol vehicle with a shattered rear window, possibly due to gunfire.

There were no reports of arrests. Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Some freeway ramps for the nearby 710 Freeway were closed for the investigation.