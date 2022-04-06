San Bernardino County

Investigators Ask for Help to Find Diamond Bar Man Who Disappeared After Crash on Mountain Road

Derrick Kwan, 28, was reported missing in late March following a single-car crash on Highway 138 in Crestline.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Derrick Kwan
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Authorities are asking for help to find a 28-year-old man who disappeared following a single-car crash late last month on a Southern California mountain road.

Derrick Kwan, of Diamond Bar, was reported missing to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on March 28.

The report followed a mysterious chain of events a day earlier in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. A California Highway Patrol officer encountered Kwan and another person changing a tire on a car in a turnout on Highway 138.

The two declined the officer's offer for assistance.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About 40 minutes later, the officer responded to a report of a single-car crash in the area of Highway 138, west of Crestline Cutoff Road, in Crestline. One of the vehicles was a silver Toyota the officer saw earlier in the turnout. It was registered to Kwan, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

A man matching Kwan's description was seen leaving the crash scene with large bags, witnesses told authorities. The CHP officer searched for Kwan in the area, but was unable to locate him.

On March 31, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department searched for Kwan, and a search-and-rescue team also searched April 3 and 5 in the area where Kwan was last seen, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies and volunteers also passed out a recent photograph of Kwan to residents and businesses.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Coachella 1 hour ago

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Replace Ye as Coachella Headliners

Canyon Country 2 hours ago

Watch: Axe-Wielding Man Destroys Musician's Drum Kit at Park

Anyone with information regarding about was urged to contact the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino CountyDiamond Bar
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us