Investigators Ask for Help to Find Diamond Bar Man Who Disappeared After Crash on Mountain Road

Authorities are asking for help to find a 28-year-old man who disappeared following a single-car crash late last month on a Southern California mountain road.

Derrick Kwan, of Diamond Bar, was reported missing to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on March 28.

The report followed a mysterious chain of events a day earlier in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. A California Highway Patrol officer encountered Kwan and another person changing a tire on a car in a turnout on Highway 138.

The two declined the officer's offer for assistance.

About 40 minutes later, the officer responded to a report of a single-car crash in the area of Highway 138, west of Crestline Cutoff Road, in Crestline. One of the vehicles was a silver Toyota the officer saw earlier in the turnout. It was registered to Kwan, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Deputies are Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Diamond Bar Man, 28-year-old Derrick Kwan https://t.co/2F8GUIX28N pic.twitter.com/Wz1Is6EARZ — SBCSD Twin Peaks Station (@SBCSDTwinPeaks) April 6, 2022

A man matching Kwan's description was seen leaving the crash scene with large bags, witnesses told authorities. The CHP officer searched for Kwan in the area, but was unable to locate him.

On March 31, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department searched for Kwan, and a search-and-rescue team also searched April 3 and 5 in the area where Kwan was last seen, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies and volunteers also passed out a recent photograph of Kwan to residents and businesses.

Anyone with information regarding about was urged to contact the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.