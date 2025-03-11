Details of LAPD probe into racist, sexist remarks raise recruitment woe

New details of a complaint filed with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging officers in the recruitment office used racist and derogatory comments Monday sparked anger and calls for accountability from city officials.

In February, the LAPD confirmed it initiated an investigation of four officers who allegedly made racist and sexist remarks while working with new recruits. Chief Jim McDonnell initially removed a lieutenant, a sergeant and four officers from the department's Recruitment and Employment Division.

On Monday, the L.A. Times reported details of the complaint filed by a whistleblower, which included roughly 90 recordings of officers and supervisors making disparaging remarks against potential recruits and colleagues based on race and orientation.

The complaint accused LAPD Sgt. Denny Jong of leading such conversations.

Jong, who is Asian and in recruitment, was heard in conversation with subordinates talking about Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, who passed away in 2024 from septic shock. Jong allegedly said, "I know why he died. He ate too much tacos,'' according to the Times.

The complaint also alleged Jong made comments that a female civilian supervisor looked like a man and made a crude joke about Asian women. Additionally, officers allegedly made derogatory comments about Black applicants, female colleagues, and LGBTQ+ co-workers.

According to the Times, the conversations were recorded between March and October in the city's personnel building.

Details of the complaint prompted a response from Mayor Karen Bass who reaffirmed her position on the issue.

Bass maintained that growing LAPD's rank is a top priority, as well as ensuring the safety of residents. She described the remarks as "outrageous and unacceptable."

"The Chief (McDonnell) and I are on the same page about the urgent need to fix the recruiting and hiring process and make sure that officers stuck in the past don't tarnish the badge for everyone else," Bass said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League Board of Directors, the union representing LAPD's rank-and-file, also called for accountability.

"We are appalled by the reports of officers speaking in this manner about potential recruits, co-workers, and supervisors. This reprehensible language is beyond unacceptable and those identified to be on these recordings should question their own ability to conduct themselves to the high standards we, as police officers, must abide by," the Board of Directors said in a statement.

"After a thorough, fair and transparent investigation of this alleged misconduct, any officer found to have broken the public trust must be held accountable,'' the statement continued.

The LAPPL also noted that several officers and supervisors from the field were removed pending the outcome of the investigation. Board members questioned why Deputy Chief Marc Reina, who is in charge of the recruitment unit, had not been relieved as well for "what appears to be his complete lack of oversight," the board added.

L.A. City Councilman Tim McOsker in a statement said he was "angry and disappointed."

"While I have not heard the recordings, these reports -- if true -- contradict everything we have worked toward with the LAPD and the city for far too many years,'' McOsker said in a statement. "We need an inclusive, thoughtful, community-based public safety agency -- one that respects and engages every neighborhood and group in L.A."

He also agreed that discipline and corrective action must be pursued, not only for the alleged speakers but also to the "failed leadership."

Greg Smith, the attorney representing the whistleblower, told the Times they are cooperating with the inspector general because of concerns about retaliation and personal safety.

The officer has also alleged that time cards were misrepresented to show more hours than were actually worked, that confidential information was disclosed to other agencies and that racial and sexual biases were applied to the selection of officers, the Times reported.

LAPD officials told the Times that they would investigate whether the recordings were made illegally.